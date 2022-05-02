Advertisement

Weather spotters on the ground, radar in the sky

National Weather Service in Rapid City
National Weather Service in Rapid City(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Doppler Radar helps lookout for storms in the air, but it cannot see what is on the ground. In the age of great technology, the National Weather Service still looks to Weather Spotters to help them out when there is extreme weather.

The National Weather Service puts out warnings for weather and looks to Weather Spotters to tell them what is happening on the ground. Most Weather Spotters are with fire and police departments because they are already outside and have storm safety knowledge. Most of the time, spotters are used to looking for signs of tornados, and hail and can report snowfall.

“They will go out and watch for developing tornadoes and provide us with real-time reports. That is something we can’t get from any other information like radar or satellites. So, their eyes are very important to tell us what is exactly happening very close to the ground,” said Sarah Sanders, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Rapid City

Sanders says there are about 600 Weather Spotters from Gillette to the Missouri River who have completed Weather Spotting training.

