Monument Health helps you find skin cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness month and Monument Health wants to help the community prevent the most common form of cancer. In Rapid City and Spearfish on May 2, free skin cancer screenings will be available in the evening time.

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer usually caused by extreme UV exposure. The easiest way to protect yourself from skin cancer is to wear long-sleeved shirts, broad-brimmed hats, and sunscreen. Doctor Maren Goul says that if between the ages of 15 and 20 you received five or more blistering sunburns your chance of skin cancer increases by 80%.

“Anytime we do a skin cancer screening or if you come in for a check of an area, I’m always on the lookout for something abnormal. I will mention it if I do see it,” says Gaul, “Develop a relationship with the Dermatologist so that we can catch Melanomas earlier and save your life.”

Call (605) 755-7100 to schedule your screening in Rapid City.

