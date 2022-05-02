Advertisement

Court rules Dakota Access Pipeline documents are public

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that thousands of documents related to security during the construction of the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline are public and subject to the state’s open records law.

The decision ends a long dispute over whether the 16,000 documents are public, though it’s still not clear when they will be released.

The court in its ruling gave pipeline developer Energy Transfer an opportunity to make a case with state regulators that some of the records are privileged company documents that should remain private.

