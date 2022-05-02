A Couple of Chances of Much Needed Moisture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finally, a chance to pick up some much needed moisture as a few storm systems move through this week.

A strong storm in Nebraska this morning has pushed some very light precipitation north into southwest South Dakota. This light rain and higher elevation snow will end by noon.

A stronger storm heads due east from Wyoming into western South Dakota Tuesday night and Wednesday. This system promises widespread rain, perhaps up to a half inch in spots.

The next trough moves in Friday night and Saturday. The airmass will be warmer and more unstable ahead of this system, so thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, followed by rain and wind next Sunday.

