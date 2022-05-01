Advertisement

Body Found in Rapid Creek

The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A body has been found by the Pennington Count Water Rescue team in Rapid Creek Saturday.

The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.

The deceased man has been identified as 52 year old James Stethem of Rapid City, who had recently gone missing.

At this time, there are no obvious signs of trauma, however an autopsy will be conducted on May 2nd.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
Governor Kristi Noem joined seven other governors to send a letter to the Environmental...
Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Money raised is earmarked for a new all-ability Winnie the Pooh treehouse ... featuring slides...
Storybook Island fundraising to replace an iconic stable in the park

Latest News

Sturgis 4-30
Scoopers sweep Patriots in blowouts
Sturgis hosts Black Hills Track Classic
Angry rattle snake standing its ground.
As summer approaches, officials warn about the different critters that come out with a bite
The House version of the bill passed 364 to 60 in December.
Rep. Johnson discusses Ocean Shipping Reform Act