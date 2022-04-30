Advertisement

Rep. Johnson discusses Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The House version of the bill passed 364 to 60 in December.
The House version of the bill passed 364 to 60 in December.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the global supply chain has experienced several problems. Now, a bill championed by South Dakota lawmakers is aiming to improve the crisis.

The United States Senate recently passed its version of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which aims to regulate maritime shipping companies that have long troubled the supply chains that were worsened by the pandemic. The House version of the bill passed 364 to 60 in December.

Representative Dusty Johnson was an original co-sponsor of that bill.

”If you’re going to come and use American ports built by the American taxpayer and by American capital, if you’re going to bring a whole slew of goods every single day to this country, you’ve got to be able to play by some basic rules of the road,” Johnson said.

Senator John Thune was an original co-sponsor of the Senate version.

