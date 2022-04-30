Advertisement

Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death

Deadly shooting
Deadly shooting(Pixabay)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested following a shooting death Friday night in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street.

Police say 26-year-old Julion Graham shot and killed another man during an argument over a debt. The name of the man killed has not been released.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, witness statements and video surveillance show that Graham was being beaten by a blunt instrument when he shot the other man.

At this time, Graham is under arrest for possession of a firearm – prior felony drug conviction.

The investigation continues and police ask that anyone with information call the department at 605-394-4131. People can also send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
Governor Kristi Noem joined seven other governors to send a letter to the Environmental...
Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Money raised is earmarked for a new all-ability Winnie the Pooh treehouse ... featuring slides...
Storybook Island fundraising to replace an iconic stable in the park

Latest News

Sturgis 4-30
Scoopers sweep Patriots in blowouts
Sturgis hosts Black Hills Track Classic
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Angry rattle snake standing its ground.
As summer approaches, officials warn about the different critters that come out with a bite
The House version of the bill passed 364 to 60 in December.
Rep. Johnson discusses Ocean Shipping Reform Act