Advertisement

Windy conditions develop tonight and showers taper off by morning

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will be possible at times overnight. Rain will changeover to snow in the northern hills, where a couple of inches could be possible in spots. Windy conditions are expected overnight with gusts to 50 mph or higher likely for much of western South Dakota.

Showers taper off through the morning and skies will clear up through the middle of the day and afternoon. A few rain or snow showers will be possible around the northern hills through the middle of the day. Windy weather continues with gusts to 50 mph or higher likely.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Sunday with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds increase Sunday evening and some rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night and Monday, mainly south of I-90. Shower chances return late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Temperatures remain below normal for much of next week, but a warming trend looks likely heading into next weekend!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
Governor Kristi Noem joined seven other governors to send a letter to the Environmental...
Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Money raised is earmarked for a new all-ability Winnie the Pooh treehouse ... featuring slides...
Storybook Island fundraising to replace an iconic stable in the park

Latest News

Calmer winds
Another Round of Moisture Tomorrow Night
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Showers, Breezy and Cooler Today; High Winds Saturday
Beneficial moisture arrives overnight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder Today, Showery and Cool on Fricay