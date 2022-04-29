Windy conditions develop tonight and showers taper off by morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will be possible at times overnight. Rain will changeover to snow in the northern hills, where a couple of inches could be possible in spots. Windy conditions are expected overnight with gusts to 50 mph or higher likely for much of western South Dakota.

Showers taper off through the morning and skies will clear up through the middle of the day and afternoon. A few rain or snow showers will be possible around the northern hills through the middle of the day. Windy weather continues with gusts to 50 mph or higher likely.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Sunday with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds increase Sunday evening and some rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night and Monday, mainly south of I-90. Shower chances return late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Temperatures remain below normal for much of next week, but a warming trend looks likely heading into next weekend!

