Storybook Island fundraising to replace an iconic stable in the park

Money raised is earmarked for a new all-ability Winnie the Pooh treehouse ... featuring slides ... rope nets ... talk tubes and even an elevator.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s not the usual place for a yard sale, Storybook Island’s parking lot was a bargain-hunters dream, with the goal of raising money for a treehouse on Friday.

Money raised is earmarked for a new all-ability Winnie the Pooh treehouse ... featuring slides ... rope nets ... talk tubes and even an elevator.

While some people have voiced their concerns over the original treehouse being replaced

Jackie Law, Executive Director of Storybook Island says the safety of all visitors is a top concern and the current treehouse is unsafe.

She states “The Winnie the Pooh area, has a treehouse and a real tree. It was put in the late eighties early nineties and unfortunately the poplar trees back there started to rot and were deemed a hazard from the city forester. So, they had to be cut down, so we are now fundraising for a completely concrete tree twenty-six feet tall by twenty-one feet round. It will essentially be its own playground inside so it will have talk tubes, rope climbing nets, slides, and an elevator so it stays in line with our ADA compliance so that all children can play together.”

Storybook Island has raised one-hundred thousand of their six-hundred thousand dollar goal toward the new attraction.

The park opens for the season on May 28th at 9 am and will feature ribbon-cutting to commemorate its 63 years.

