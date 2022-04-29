Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The EPA decided last week to suspend restrictions of summer sales on lower-carbon, lower-cost E-15 gasoline for the 20-22 summer driving season. Usually, E-15 is prohibited between June first and September fifteenth, citing concerns that it adds to smog in higher temperatures

Biden Administration officials weighed in on the joint letter, stating that allowing E-15 to gas to be sold will save drivers an average of ten cents per gallon based on current gas prices, which stands at more than four dollars per gallon nationwide.

The letter sent by the governors asks that the year-round E-15 waiver be permanent.

