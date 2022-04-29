Advertisement

Displays of artwork on the walls of Rapid City Airport

By Bryan Womack
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Artwork decorating the terminals was donated by members of The Northern Plains Watercolor Society.

Ten different artists showcase the Black Hills through the art on display.

Melissa Wood, Vice President of Northern Plains Watercolor Society, says the artwork allows tourists to see the beauty of South Dakota before leaving the airport

She states “I think it is just a great way to welcome tourists to our area. Not only do we have beautiful landscapes and Mount Rushmore, but we have amazing artists and talent. Maybe someone is going to want to take a piece of the Black Hills home with them with a local piece of art. We have a very vibrant art community in rapid city and actually Spearfish and deadwood. All around our region and so I think that it’s great to support the local artists and show everyone the talent”

The Watercolor society is having an artist show and reception on May 14th at Firehouse Winery.

