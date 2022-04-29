Advertisement

Couple gets married on Southwest Airlines plane after flight to Las Vegas canceled

A couple got married on a Southwest Airlines flight that was 37,000 feet in the air. (Kaitlyn Manzer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pam Patterson will never forget the moment she walked down the aisle to marry Jeremy Salda.

This is because the aisle was 37,000 feet in the air over the state of Arizona.

The Oklahoma City couple had planned to get hitched in Las Vegas, but their connecting flight out of Dallas got canceled.

An ordained minister overheard what was going on and offered to marry them himself, and they found three open seats on another flight.

As they were boarding, Patterson joked with the pilot about a plane wedding, and when the pilot agreed to do it, the crew sprung into action by decorating the cabin with toilet paper streamers.

A flight attendant stood in as the maid of honor, and there was a professional photographer on board to handle the pictures.

Another passenger passed around an old notebook as a makeshift guest book.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
Governor Kristi Noem joined seven other governors to send a letter to the Environmental...
Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his...
Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine