Black Hills Energy celebrates Arbor Day at McGullicuddy House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Energy is helping leave a ‘leafy’ legacy this Arbor Day at the McGillicuddy House on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

The house’s historical society partnered with Black Hills Energy to plant three trees in the front yard of the historic building. The planting was funded by the corporate foundation of Black Hills Energy to celebrate 20 years of making legacy gifts.

Operations Manager Bo Secrest says the new trees will have an environmental impact in more ways than one.

”The goal is to reduce energy consumption by strategically placing the trees around the house,” Secrest said. “It can help save on energy in the future.”

Black Hills Energy gave away more than 800 trees to customers last week on Earth Day.

