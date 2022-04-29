Advertisement

Black Hills Energy celebrates Arbor Day at McGullicuddy House

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Energy is helping leave a ‘leafy’ legacy this Arbor Day at the McGillicuddy House on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

The house’s historical society partnered with Black Hills Energy to plant three trees in the front yard of the historic building. The planting was funded by the corporate foundation of Black Hills Energy to celebrate 20 years of making legacy gifts.

Operations Manager Bo Secrest says the new trees will have an environmental impact in more ways than one.

”The goal is to reduce energy consumption by strategically placing the trees around the house,” Secrest said. “It can help save on energy in the future.”

Black Hills Energy gave away more than 800 trees to customers last week on Earth Day.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
Governor Kristi Noem joined seven other governors to send a letter to the Environmental...
Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Money raised is earmarked for a new all-ability Winnie the Pooh treehouse ... featuring slides...
Storybook Island fundraising to replace an iconic stable in the park

Latest News

Sturgis 4-30
Scoopers sweep Patriots in blowouts
Sturgis hosts Black Hills Track Classic
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Angry rattle snake standing its ground.
As summer approaches, officials warn about the different critters that come out with a bite
The House version of the bill passed 364 to 60 in December.
Rep. Johnson discusses Ocean Shipping Reform Act