Retired Hospice Nurse honored for dedication

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health’s Dignity Award is given to those who dedicated their lives to hospice programs in the Black Hills. The first honoree put their time and compassion into the caring position. Mavis Jewitt, an adoptive mother of five, medical missionary, Peace Corp Volunteer, and a nurse of 48 years accepted the award at the 25th Annual Northern Hills Hospice Ball, “I was shocked, I was shocked hearing episodes of my life coming out of somebody else’s mouth.”

So, shocked that she almost didn’t believe it “I didn’t think, I was...my feet we’re going to hold my weight.”

her feet held the moment and she recalled all of her times caring for people. In 1997 she started her new adventure opening the first Hospice “Unit” in the Northern Hills, enjoying each moment, Jewitt says, “Oh, I had a favorite one everyday.”

When they adopted their fifth child, she stepped down from Hospice Director to return to patient care, but Jewitt said it was a step up, because she was helping others once again. “It’s about caring for others dignity, and everything else follows that. When you serve others then you’re taken care of,” said Jewitt. Her compassion and caring personality is what made Monument Health create an award for her 25 years of care. At the 25th Annual Northern Hills Hospice Ball, Jewitt was surprised with the honor.

Stacy Johnson, Monument Health Development Officer said, “We are so proud to award that to her, that evening.”

Now, Jewitt carries her caring and compassionate personality into her retired life as she home schools her children and enjoys reading and playing pickle ball.

