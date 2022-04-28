Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dream Design International announced last September that AEsir Technologies would be coming to Rapid City. However, before the business can open, they need a building to move into, but AEsir Technologies is not the only hope for Dream Design’s future industrial center. A TIF for the proposed site was heard last week by the Planning Commission.

Currently what is a pasture, Dream Design International, hopes to start a nearly 700 acre Black Hills Industrial Center in six weeks. Kyle Treloar, Dream Design Vice President says, “So, the Black Hills Industrial Park is a master planned industrial park, meant to take advantage of what we have here in the community.”

The first stake in the park is AEsire Technologies, which plans to build a battery production facility. Treloar says there is a lot of interest in the site, and Dream Design will pick companies best for the area. Treloar says that Dream Design wants what makes sense for Rapid City, “You look at what Rapid City is, and you look at our industry and what we have. Traditionally we have been tourist-based economy, strong agricultural background. As we grow, we need to provide jobs, we need to expand and that is a lot of what we are looking at. We are picking and choosing new projects. We are looking at what is best for Rapid City, what is best for Rapid City’s economy.”

Dream Design International is planning improvements near Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road, including road upgrades for heavier traffic and a railroad extension, “We are working on a rail extension that will run into the site, rail is becoming an incredibly important. It is a lot cheaper to move goods over rail than it is over the road,” said Treloar.

The TIF for the industrial center moves to the Legal and Finance Committee on May 11 and will have its First Reading at the City Council Meeting May 16.

