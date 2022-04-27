Advertisement

Watertown teacher under fire for gender ID letter to students

A teacher at Watertown High School is under scrutiny after dispersing a letter to students refuting their gender identities Monday.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
”We did have a faculty member at the high school hand out a letter to four different students. That letter did discuss the students’ gender identity,” said Watertown School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielson.

The Superintendent says the school district does not support the actions taken by the teacher.

“Our response up until this point is has been that the school district does not support those actions by the faculty member. We do not support discrimination of any kind for our students. We want to make sure that we create a safe learning environment for every child that comes through our doors,” said Danielson.

Amy Rambow is a parent of a student at the high school and the president and founder of LGBTQ+ group Watertown Love. She was able to share a copy of the letter one of the students had received.

”So, the letter talks a lot about religion and their identities and their feelings, on how they can’t count on how they’re feeling. Very much trans phobic,” said Rambow.

The letter also mentions a DVD that claims to explain things with “spiritual as well as the scientific facts.”

Danielson says the school district is investigating the matter and a text was sent out to parents informing them of the situation.

”As of this morning, we have been investigating the situation, trying to get a full picture of what happened yesterday, and some of the actions that were done on the part of the staff member,” said Danielson.

Rambow says she wants the situation addressed promptly.

”We’re just hoping that this is handled appropriately and swiftly and not swept under the rug,” said Rambow.

When asked if the teacher in question was still being allowed to teach Tuesday, Danielson said no action had been taken yet.

”No actions are being taken until the investigation runs its course, which we hope to wrap that up very soon,” said Danielson.

The Superintendent says he expects the investigation to conclude by the end of the day Tuesday.

