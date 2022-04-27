Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors

Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday. (SOURCE: ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPT.)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – A mountain lion in Arizona was apparently not ready to indulge in the resort treatment.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released a video of the mountain lion on social media walking outside of the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson Monday. The animal quickly changes its mind when it passes by the automatic doors, which open and scare the feline, causing it to run away.

The department said the mountain lion was probably young and learning its way around the area due to the way it reacted to the doors.

The department said that, although mountain lions are common in the Sabino Canyon area, they have only received a few reports of incidents with them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.
Keystone’s unique bridge soon to open for traffic
A man shoots in the Black Hills on Beretta Road.
Recreational shooters are reminded to follow the law in the Black Hills
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A student received this letter from the teacher addressing them as their deadname, then...
Watertown teacher under fire for gender ID letter to students
HeSapa Enterprises receives recognition on both a state and national level
HeSapa Enterprises receives recognition on both a state and national level

Latest News

Snow likely
Rain and snow likely Friday into Saturday
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
Court rules on Garbacz appeal
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order