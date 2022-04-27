Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket. The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.
Keystone’s unique bridge soon to open for traffic
A man shoots in the Black Hills on Beretta Road.
Recreational shooters are reminded to follow the law in the Black Hills
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A student received this letter from the teacher addressing them as their deadname, then...
Watertown teacher under fire for gender ID letter to students
HeSapa Enterprises receives recognition on both a state and national level
HeSapa Enterprises receives recognition on both a state and national level

Latest News

Snow likely
Rain and snow likely Friday into Saturday
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
Court rules on Garbacz appeal
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order