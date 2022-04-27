New Crisis Stabilization Unit in Rapid City Under Construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City will be home to the first crisis stabilization unit in South Dakota. The mental health facility is under construction and is located behind the Care Campus. At around 14,000 square feet, 24 beds, and costing around 6.2 million dollars, the unit is designed to be a support system for people diagnosed with a mental health illness.

The unit is opening later this year (2022).

