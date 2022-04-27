Advertisement

First Prescription Take-Back Day of 2022 being held Saturday

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time this year, the Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its National Prescription Take-Back day.

Unused or expired medication can be dropped off at various locations across the state this Saturday.

The day is part of the state of South Dakota’s campaign to prevent unused prescriptions from getting into the wrong hands, and prevent opioid abuse.

Tiffany Wolfgang is the chief of Behavioral Health for the Department of Social Services and says the program has helped decreasing addiction and overdoses in the state.

”Every Time we can get some of these medications out of our homes, out of the general public, that just reduces the ability for someone to misuse it or overdose,” Wolfgang said. “That’s what this is really about.”

Drop locations can be found around the state including at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City, as well as the Spearfish Police Department.

