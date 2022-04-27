Advertisement

Fauci: US in ‘a different moment’ but pandemic not over

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn’t over — and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation.

“We are in a different moment of the pandemic,” said Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, in an interview with The Associated Press.

After a brutal winter surge, “we’ve now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase,” he said. “By no means does that mean the pandemic is over.”

His comments came a day after he said on the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase” and also told The Washington Post that the country was finally “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase.”

Fauci’s remarks reflect how health authorities are wrestling with the next stage of the pandemic — how to keep COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations manageable and learn to live with what’s still a mutating and unpredictable virus.

Fauci said the U.S. appears to be out of what he called the “fulminant phase” of the pandemic, huge variant surges that at their worst sparked hundreds of thousands of infections daily, along with tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.

COVID-19 cases are at a lower point than they’ve been in months and two-thirds of the U.S. population is vaccinated. Nearly half of those who need a booster dose have gotten the extra shot, and effective treatments are available.

“We are much, much better off than we were a year ago,” he said.

Still, there have been lulls before, and while cases are low, they are increasing in many parts of the country. Vaccination rates worldwide are far lower, especially in developing countries.

To keep improving, Fauci ticked off a to-do list: Get more people fully vaccinated; develop even better vaccines; figure out the best booster strategy to counter variants; and make sure people can access treatment as soon as they need it.

“We can’t take our foot off the pedal,” Fauci said. “There’s a lot of viral dynamics throughout the world and we still may get another variant which could lead to another potential surge.”

The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not considered a “close contact.” (CNN, POOL, TWITTER, WHITEHOUSE.GOV)

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.
Keystone’s unique bridge soon to open for traffic
A man shoots in the Black Hills on Beretta Road.
Recreational shooters are reminded to follow the law in the Black Hills
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
HeSapa Enterprises receives recognition on both a state and national level
HeSapa Enterprises receives recognition on both a state and national level
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

Latest News

President Joe Biden looks to media as he and and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South...
LIVE: Biden, first lady host teachers of the year
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
An uproar over a Missouri school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Missouri school district to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs