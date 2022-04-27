Advertisement

Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds

CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34. (CNN, JAMA PEDIATRICS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows an alarming trend in adolescent suicide for some parts of the country during the pandemic.

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children’s Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.

They found there was a marked increase in the proportion of suicides in adolescents in 2020 compared to the years before the pandemic.

Authors noted interventions such as counseling and more readily available suicide risk assessment solutions could help teens at risk.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.
Keystone’s unique bridge soon to open for traffic
A student received this letter from the teacher addressing them as their deadname, then...
Watertown teacher under fire for gender ID letter to students
Bismarck man sentenced to six years in prison for deadly crash.
Man who drove drunk in fatal crash given 6 years in prison
A man shoots in the Black Hills on Beretta Road.
Recreational shooters are reminded to follow the law in the Black Hills

Latest News

CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14...
Health Minute: Youth suicides went up over pandemic
Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House...
McCarthy faces backlash from fellow GOP members over Jan. 6 recordings
Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20...
Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run
Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or...
Woman, 26, killed in hit-and-run, possibly involving Ohio police officer
Spearfish organization plans to host educator “equity training”
Spearfish organization plans to host educator “equity training”