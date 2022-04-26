Warmer with a few shower chances this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s to low 30s across the area. Plenty of sunshine will start us off Monday, but some clouds start to move in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, which will help melt away some of the snow.

Some sunshine will begin the day Wednesday, but clouds will increase midday through the afternoon. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and overnight. Highs will be in the 50s for many with some in the low 60s. Thursday will be similar with some morning sunshine, before clouds move in through the afternoon. Showers are possible late Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Showers will be likely Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. For Friday, temperatures will drop into the 50s for many due to the cloud cover. It’ll be breezy, too. Saturday will be an interesting day. Rain is likely for lower elevations, but some snow is possible for higher elevations. Highs will be in the 40s for many, with some only in the upper 30s. It does look to get pretty windy on Saturday, which could reach advisory criteria or higher.

Moisture tapers off Sunday, though it’ll remain breezy. Highs will range from the 40s to 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

