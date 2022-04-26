Advertisement

Walk-In to be a Correctional Officer

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center will be hosting an on-site, walk-in interviews this Thursday from 12-6 PM.

The Juvenile Services Center is ready to take on three new Correctional recruits. Compared to a traditional application, a walk-in interview gives an applicant a chance to find out the unknown right away. Applicants will be able to talk with staff and receive a tour of the facility. Looking to the future Pennington County has promoted many Correctional Officers to Deputy Sheriffs. As one of three Federal Juvenile Facilities in the Nation, the center encourages bi-lingual applicants, since they receive kids from all over the nation.

Heather Wood a Security Lieutenant at the center says “As a Juvenile Correctional Officer, you wear several hats throughout your day. At any given time you will be a parent, a counselor or a teacher. In order to be a correctional officer, you just need to be open minded you got to have patience and you need to be consistent when your working with the kids.” The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus and encourages you to pre-register for a time slot.

Click here to pre-register.

