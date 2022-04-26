Advertisement

Mild Midweek Weather in the Forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nice weather is in out forecast through Thursday. A weak cold front will shift winds to the north tomorrow, shaving a couple of degrees off our high temperatures. But overall, mild and mostly dry conditions can be expected.

A vigorous system moves in Thursday night and Friday. Rain showers will develop, and gusty winds, too. This system will have less cold air to work with than the last storm, but the higher Black Hills and Big Horns will see some snow. Unsettled weather will linger Sunday into next week.

