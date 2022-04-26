HeSapa Enterprises receives recognition on both a state and national level

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting a business is no small feat and maintaining one doesn’t get any easier.

For those who put their skills on display and run their own business, awards and recognition go a long way.

“If you would have asked us this a couple of years ago, I would’ve said there was no way we would have expected this but we’re greatly honored to be able to be nominated for these awards essentially,” said Zane Swan, the owner and COO of HeSapa Enterprises. “It’s a great honor, we’re excited about it.”

For the last seven years, Zane and Stephen Swan have provided the community with screen printing, laser engraving, embroidery, and design.

Finally, this last year, they received recognition for their business - HeSapa Enterprises - on a state and national level.

“We won two awards this past year,” continued Zane. “We were chosen by Google for the 2021 Economic Impact Report to represent the state of South Dakota.”

The Swans were also awarded Young Entrepreneurs of the Year by the South Dakota Small Business Association, “So pretty much that means that it’s reserved for people under 30 that have made great strides in their businesses and everything like that.”

Although surprised by these honors, Zane says owning and running a business is in his blood.

“It’s been a family thing,” finished Zane. “My grandpa on my dad’s side, he started Lakota Enterprises, which was a construction firm back in the 70s and 80s. My grandfather on my mother’s side owned Black Hills Jewelers Supply downtown. So running businesses just kind of runs in the family.”

Here are all of this year’s winners:

Small Business Person of the Year - Karla Santi, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls

Small Business Exporter of the Year - Mark Luecke, Prairie AquaTech, Brookings

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year - The Novstrup Family, Wylie Thunder Road, Aberdeen

Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year - Mulugeta and Marta Endayeau, Lalibela Restaurant, Sioux Falls

Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year - Thomas Catron, Dakota Solace Home Care, LLC dba Home Instead, Mitchell

Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year - Tara Pirak, Valley Ag Supply, Inc., Gayville

Young Entrepreneurs of the Year - Robert “Zane” Swan and Stephen Swan, HeSapa Enterprises LLC, Rapid City

Small Business Champion of the Year – Bill Zortman, Radio Host, “It’s Your Business”, KELO AM 1320, Sioux Falls

