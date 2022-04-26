Fire forecast is hot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The recent moisture was good news but don’t expect the drought to ease in western South Dakota anytime soon and that could mean more raging fires. The state fire meteorologist says the outlook for wildfires is troubling and resources across the country could be stressed.

South Dakota sees a long fire season, starting in March through November, with the Western South Dakota and the Black Hills area seeing a peak in fires during June, July, and August, a time with warm temperatures and not as many storms. South Dakota’s State Fire Meteorologist, Dr. Darren Clabo, predicts the Fire Season for South Dakota. He said comparing a state with varying climates can be difficult, he says, “Western South Dakota when we are a lot more reliant on looking at long term precipitation deficits and drought it’s harder to make those two-three-four month long forecast of fire potential.”

When looking toward the summer season, he notes past and current weather patterns. The past two years we have been in a La Nina, which leads to a warm and dry summer across the Great Plains. Clabo says, “La Ninas generally are a wintertime phenomenon that last a year or so, to have a two-year La Nina is relatively rare. It’s not unheard of, but looking at the forecast the potential that we’re going to go into this next winter, with another La Nina that’s starting to get in that unheard of territory.”

Looking at the United States, South Dakota and Great Plains are not the only areas that are dry. Most of the United States is looking at above average temperature this summer, stressing our fire season even more. “So when we are looking at battling wildfires, it’s a resource issue. There is only so many resources and they can only be spread so thin. I think this summer with the widespread drought situation that we are in a competition for resources, so even if we have a big fire in western South Dakota, it doesn’t mean that we are going to get the aircraft or the Type 1 Hot Shot crews, because everywhere else could be on fire as well,” said Clabo.

When planning summer activities Clabo, says “Don’t be an Ignitor”. In Rapid City, I’m Keith Grant.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.