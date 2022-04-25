Much Nicer Weather to Start the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finally, the blizzard is gone and we have a much calmer weather pattern to start the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with lighter winds today.

Mild weather lasts through Thursday, with a weak system bringing some clouds Tuesday night and Wednesday but not much chance for moisture.

A stronger system arrives Friday and Saturday, bringing showers and windy conditions. Temperatures appear to be much warmer with this system, so any snow will likely only fall in the highest elevations.

