Hay! Get rid of that Nitrate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Works Committee will meet April 26, and on the agenda is a request to seek proposals for farming a former sludge spot at the Water Reclamation Remediation Site.

In 2004, the site totaling approximately 200 acres closed, due to the buildup of nitrate in the soil. The nitrate built up is from sludge being released onto the ground. Elevated levels of nitrates can cause harmful effects for livestock and humans if it is concentrated in drinking water. Since the late 60s, the city used the ground for sludge disposal and then in 2003, started disposing of sludge at the Solid Waste Facility. Decreasing the nitrates in the ground is important for the facility, they want the land to be useful, but disposing of the nitrates in a responsible manner is important as well.

Dave Van Cleave, Superintendent of the Water Reclamation Division says, “Nitrate can be removed in a number of different processes, but this is probably one of the more economical and environmentally friendly ways of doing it. Other methods involve, literally digging up the ground and disposing of it.”

Van Cleave discussed the options with the state and involved local farmers, ranchers, and pesticide distributors. They found the simplest way to relieve the nitrate levels is to grow a crop that will form roots to pull the nitrates up into the plant and then harvest the plant. “The best way to remediate a site is by putting it to some use like farming where the nitrates in the soil can be taken up by the plants and then that can be used as a food crop for animals,” said Van Cleave.

Previously, there was a mixture of grass and alfalfa, but Van Cleave, said that was not making a huge difference in the nitrate levels. Chris Graham, an Associate Professor at South Dakota State University said that the crested wheat grass has adapted to the region and is a common source of food for livestock, “anything that puts on a lot of bio mass, crested wheat as it sounds, it’s similar to the bread wheat we have, except it’s a perennial and wheat is an annual. It puts up decent bio mass and its relatively adapted to this region.”

Cutting and harvesting the grass as hay for livestock will continue to pull the nitrates out of the ground. “It’s (nitrate) an environmental pollutant as well, so it’s all just a balance,” said Graham.

After the the Public Works Committee the proposal will move to the City Council May 2 for further discussion.

