City council working with local groups to help fund programs for community development

How Elevate Rapid City is using their funding to change Rapid City’s growing community
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In January, Rapid City Council approved eleven projects for City Vision funds allocating a total of 26.2 million dollars to local organizations, in hopes that it will aid in community development programs and other projects.

Right behind...He Sapa Otipi Community Development Corporation and Black Hills Area Community Foundation...Elevate Rapid City was number three on the list of the eleven recipients of the vision funds. Elevate received a total of three million dollars.

Tom Johnson, President of Elevate Rapid City says, vision funds help to bring in businesses who are interested in moving to Rapid city

He states “It funds a lot of our recruiting efforts when we recruit companies and bring them to town and we have about forty companies looking at Rapid City right now. It funds all of our workforce development grants when we train people and upscale them. It also funds programs that are out of this incubator here, so for entrepreneurship, it funds our advocacy efforts and our quality-of-life efforts. It also funds some of our small business programs and finally it funds some of the regional planning that were trying to get done.

Some of those efforts are geared toward solving the rental and housing problems in Rapid city along with finding affordable spaces for the estimated thirty to forty thousand people that will move here in the next few years.

Johnson says “We have got to get ready for that and we’ve got to think about how we can plan for that regionally.

