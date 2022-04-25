Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.(GoFundMe)
By WFSB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl in Connecticut died after she became “entangled” with a farming tractor Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Watertown Police Department identified the child as Ellie Kuslis.

Police said the girl had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor at the time of the accident. The tractor was stationary at the time; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

Emergency crews were called, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the death was certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

A GoFundMe page was created for the Kuslis family. It reads, “It is with a heavy heart, a state of sorrow and utter disbelief we mourn the loss of beautiful Ellie Mae Kuslis, daughter of Drew and Becky Kuslis of Watertown. Ellie Tragically passed away in an accident on Saturday, April 23, 2022 on the Kuslis family farm. There are just no words to void the pain the family, friends, first responders and entire Watertown/Oakville community are feeling. We are asking that you honor this family however you feel led to do so. Our community loves the Kuslis family and will carry them during this difficult time.”

