Advertisement

I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border

A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of winter weather conditions.(South Dakota DPS)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 90 tonight due to the winter conditions.

The interstate is closed between Sturgis and the Wyoming border as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Continued snow and high winds are expected to make I-90 impassible throughout the night.

The DOT says other highways may also have to be closed.

Travel is particularly difficult in western Pennington, Meade, and Lawrence counites.

For the latest of road closures, dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Car burglars strike again
Because of this, the branch is adding additional opportunities for airmen to receive bonuses.
Air Force struggling to find new recruits in 2022

Latest News

Lakota All Star
Lakota All-Star Basketball games
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline...
RC Sustainability Committee hosts second trail challenge
Windy weather will continue as well
Snow clearing out