Advertisement

Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says

Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from the ocean. (Source: WMBF)
By S.E. Jenkins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A teen rescued last week after having trouble in the water at a South Carolina beach has died.

WMBF reports Andrea Renee Brown, 14, and her 15-year-old brother were swimming in the ocean when they suddenly needed to be rescued on April 15.

The teens were rushed to a local hospital, but the Horry County coroner said Brown ended up dying from drowning complications on Monday.

A family member said they were visiting the Grand Strand area from Four Oaks, North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman said about 15 rescue crews responded to the original call.

Hickman said it did not appear that the teens got stuck in a rip current but it was a red flag day with high surf and strong currents. He also cautioned all beachgoers to know their limits when in the water.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use
Spreading smiles across the world, local dentist takes practice to Guatemala
Spreading smiles across the world, local dentist takes practice to Guatemala
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Car burglars strike again
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
“The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA, they propose closing the Wagner...
Sioux Falls VA Healthcare leader reassigned amid complaints

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Johnny Depp's defamation trialdives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial dives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional...
EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks