Spring blizzard settles in Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain changes over to snow overnight and we will have plenty of snow and wind to start the weekend. Blizzard conditions are expected for much of the area. Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and even a High Wind Warning is in effect into Sunday morning.

Heavy snow will fall for much of Saturday. The northern hills, Gillette and Ekalaka could see 12″-24″ of snow with higher amounts possible. The foothills from Tilford to Sturgis are expected to get 6″-12″, while up toward Whitewood and Spearfish, 10″-18″ of snow is looking likely. Newcastle, Belle Fourche and Buffalo will see 6″-12″, too. Sheridan will see between 6″-10″ of snow and Custer will be around 4″-8″. Rapid City is tricky. There’s a dry slot that could form with downslope, sinking air, which would limit snow totals in town. Right now the thinking is 1″-4″ with higher amounts possible in the higher elevations of town, such as Skyline, down Sheridan Lake Road, up on Mount Rushmore Road near Catron Blvd and beyond.

Strong winds will gust up to 70 mph at times. The strong winds will create near-zero visibility and create blowing and drifting snow. This will make travel extremely difficult and dangerous, if not impossible. I wouldn’t be surprised to see numerous No Travel Advisories issued and even have I-90 shut down north of Rapid City through Spearfish and much, if not all, of Wyoming.

Travel will still be extremely difficult Sunday as wind gusts will be up to 50 mph at times. Blowing and drifting snow will continue until the winds weaken Sunday evening. Then crews will get a better handle on clearing the roads.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.