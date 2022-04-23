Advertisement

Snow Continuing Until Tomorrow Morning

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow will continue across our area until around midnight. We may see some light snow in the morning tomorrow, but by the time we get to the evening, we are going to see dry weather. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s tomorrow afternoon. Windy conditions will also continue with gusts up to 60 mph tomorrow. The winds will finally die down by the evening. Temperatures and conditions will be much better next week with mostly clear skies and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Car burglars strike again
Because of this, the branch is adding additional opportunities for airmen to receive bonuses.
Air Force struggling to find new recruits in 2022

Latest News

Spring blizzard settles in Saturday
Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms Friday, then blizzard conditions Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Warmer Today; Maybe some Storms Friday