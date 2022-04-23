Advertisement

RC Sustainability Committee hosts second trail challenge

By Nick Nelson
Updated: 16 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Sustainability Committee is hosting the second Earth Day Trail Challenge.

It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline Wilderness Trails, Hanson-Larson Memorial Park, and Outdoor Campus West.

Along the trails, hikers will find signs asking them to take selfies, to prove their accomplishment.

”Once you’ve done all three, you’ll go to campus during their normal hours, go to the front desk, and show them the three selfies, and you get to take a little pin home,” says Ria Harper, Solid Waste Education & Outreach Coordinator.

Hikers are also encouraged to pick up any litter they see along the trails as part of the challenge.

