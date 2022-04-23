National Guard to conduct deadly weapon response training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard is conducting a regional training exercise scheduled to begin next week.

The Guard is coordinating with several other local, state and federal agencies for the “Rushmore Roundup” exercise, that will focus on the response to a weapon of mass destruction type incident.

The agencies are conducting the exercises near Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, Badlands National Park and the Sanford Underground Research Facility.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Deiss says it’s important to practice good communication between agencies.

”We’re really excited to have all of these partners coming together to host this training and to really improve our coordination and different response procedures.”

The training locations will remain open to the public at the time of the exercise, and it will not impact visitors.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.