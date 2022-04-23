Marijuana policy discusses at Black Hills Press Club

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Black Hills Forum and Press Club today, a marijuana legalization advocate and dispensary owner made the case for how the Black Hills community can adapt to changes in cannabis policy.

He says there has been a shift politically in South Dakota over recent years, making these new policies possible.

Since voters passed Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26 in November of 2020, lawmakers and citizens alike have had questions about the implications of legal cannabis.

Kittrick Jeffries, owner of Dakota Cannabis Consulting and Puffy’s Dispensary, was there with answers.

He says his history of cannabis consulting across the country motivated him to move back to South Dakota after the two ballot initiatives were passed.

“My father said ‘What you did with stakeholders and engaging lawmakers, you need to do that here in South Dakota. You need to go talk to lawmakers and let them know this is coming to make sure we’re out in front of it.”

Jeffries says the political climate surrounding cannabis legalization in the state shifted in the years leading up to the measures legalizing it.

He adds there is still a stigma when it comes to cannabis use, and he hopes the industry can do more to educate the public in the coming years.

“I feel like with our record of compliance and long history of marijuana legalization, I can stand up here and hope that SDI Holdings and Puffy’s Dispensary can help continue to educate and ease that stigma.”

Jeffries had previously worked in management in the cannabis industry in Oregon and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.