What Is required to vote early before the June Primaries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Friday ) is the start of the early voting period for the June primary here in South Dakota.

Election officials say all early voters who prefer to use an absentee ballot must submit an application with a photocopy of identification like a state-issued driver’s license or have the form notarized.

If you recently found out that your neighborhood has been redistricted, officials say this does not affect your ability to vote early.

Dayna Kiewel, Deputy auditor with Pennington County says as long as you register within the county, you should be able to vote early.

She states “Early voting has started today; we’re open from eight to five Monday through Friday. You can come down anytime as long as you are a registered voter in Pennington County and vote here until the day of the election. Then the day of the election, which is June 7th, you have to go to your polling place.”

If you mistakenly leave your state-issued license at home, Other forms of identification like military or school id’s are accepted for early voting

