Sioux Falls VA Healthcare leader reassigned amid complaints

“The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA, they propose closing the Wagner...
“The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA, they propose closing the Wagner clinic on the reservation. They propose closing most of the Hot Springs facility, and they even recommended a significant reduction in care at the Sturgis community, moving it into Rapid City,” said Senator Rounds.(Dakota news now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The director of the Sioux Falls VA Healthcare System has been reassigned following a multitude of complaints about mismanagement.

The VA’s Midwest region director Robert McDivitt says Lisa Simoneau will stay with the Veterans Affairs Department and serve at regional headquarters in the Twin Cities.

According to a letter from U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough whistleblowers who contacted him said the Sioux Falls medical center had a hostile work environment where employees were mistreated and veteran care was not a priority. Simoneau did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

