Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rosebud Sioux Tribal Treasurer Stephen Denoyer III faces criminal charges in Oglala Sioux Tribal court relating to the use of methamphetamines.

According to an Oglala Sioux Tribe news release, Denoyer allegedly possessed and ingested methamphetamine during an overnight stay at the Prairie Winds Hotel on the Pine Ridge Reservation in September 2019.

After failing to show up for court several times in the past couple of years, the tribe says that another court date has been set for May 19. The tribe is also seeking restitution of more than $37,000 for damages caused to a hotel room.

