Advertisement

Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rosebud Sioux Tribal Treasurer Stephen Denoyer III faces criminal charges in Oglala Sioux Tribal court relating to the use of methamphetamines.

According to an Oglala Sioux Tribe news release, Denoyer allegedly possessed and ingested methamphetamine during an overnight stay at the Prairie Winds Hotel on the Pine Ridge Reservation in September 2019.

After failing to show up for court several times in the past couple of years, the tribe says that another court date has been set for May 19. The tribe is also seeking restitution of more than $37,000 for damages caused to a hotel room.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spreading smiles across the world, local dentist takes practice to Guatemala
Spreading smiles across the world, local dentist takes practice to Guatemala
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Car burglars strike again
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
“The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA, they propose closing the Wagner...
Sioux Falls VA Healthcare leader reassigned amid complaints

Latest News

An aging tipi reaching the end of its lifespan gets a replacement Friday at the Journey Museum.
Journey Museum hosts tipi raising ceremony
Tipi raising ceremony at Journey Museum
Journey Museum hosts tipi raising ceremony
Conditions
Blizzard conditions arrive after midnight
He says there has been a shift politically in South Dakota over recent years, making these new...
Marijuana policy discusses at Black Hills Press Club
The Guard is coordinating with several other local, state and federal agencies for the...
National Guard to conduct deadly weapon response training