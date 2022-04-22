Community groups coming together to clean up the environment for the next generation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over one-hundred-fifty teams and as many as two-thousand volunteers are expected to participate this week in the annual Community Cleanup activities across Rapid City. Volunteers from Salvation Army gathered at Cherry Avenue to clean up the piles of waste that have been left behind, polluting the community.

Areas like cherry creek right behind me have been stricken with trash, major Jerry O’Neil says it has been an ongoing problem.

He states “Stuff gets thrown in there and then along this fence line and like I said when the wind is blowing...the bags are blowing and then they get caught in the trees, caught in the fence. Unfortunately, people walk by here and think that it’s just a garbage dump so they toss it in there and figure that it’s out their way.”

Throughout the next few days, you will see groups like Monument health gather cleanup teams for locations all throughout the city, working to reduce pollution for the next generation.

Major O’Neil says we all have to be aware and care about our environment because it matters

“If we are all conscientious about every single napkin, cup, you know it does not seem like much, but in a city with this much people, if everybody lets a napkin go or everybody lets a cup go...it gets pretty significant so I think it’s just all of us to do it and if you walk by and see something on the ground, just pick it up.”

