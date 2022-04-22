Bin 605 Serving up Pours and Plates in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s something owners Jeff and Canada Salter say was missing in Rapid City - a place anyone can get a glass of wine or beer and a small plate of food any day of the week. So, with Canada’s business experience and Jeff’s knowledge of thoe wine industry, they put their heads together and created Rapid City’s newest wine bars.

Bin 605 is open daily at 11:30am, closing at 10pm Monday through Saturday, and 7pm on Sunday. They are located immediately across Catron Blvd from Black Hills Energy, at 2001 Hope Court, Suite 1.

