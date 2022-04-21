Advertisement

Windy and Warmer Today; Maybe some Storms Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Southeast winds will bring warmer air to the area today. Highs will reach the 60s and lower 70s late this afternoon.

An approaching spring storm will spawn thunderstorms Friday mainly east of the Black Hills and in northwest South Dakota. A moist and unstable airmass will allow for a few severe thunderstorms with large hail to form from Philip south to near Pine Ridge.

The strong storm moves northeast across South Dakota Saturday. Heavy, wet snow will fall on the backside of the system - northeast Wyoming, the northern Black Hills and foothills and northwest South Dakota. In these areas, 4″ to 12″ of snow could fall, and coupled with high winds, expect impossible driving conditions to develop.

Fortunately, this storm will steadily move away Sunday into early next week. We’ll still see gusty winds Sunday and some snow showers on the northern plains, then clearing and warmer conditions return Monday and Tuesday.

