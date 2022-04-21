Advertisement

Warm end to the week with storms Friday, then a snowstorm just hours later

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s by morning. Areas of clouds will pass through the area, but a fair amount of sunshine is expected Thursday. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s, with warmer air the farther south you go. A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Friday will be warm again with highs in the 60s and 70s. More sunshine is expected after some morning clouds exit the area. This will allow for the atmosphere to get charged up for a few afternoon Thunderstorms Friday. Storms could be on the stronger side. Just hours after those storms move through, rain will quickly transition to snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night to 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Accumulations of 6″ or higher are likely with this storm. Winds will gust up to 60 mph at times on Saturday. The central and northern Black Hills, The Sturgis/Piedmont & northern foothills (including Spearfish and Whitewood), Butte, Harding, Carter, Crook, Weston, Campbell and Sheridan Counties are all under the watch.

Heavy snow and strong winds will create significantly reduced visibilities and extremely dangerous driving conditions. Rapid City is not included in the watch and does not look to be significantly impacted by snow, but if this storm track shifts south and east, it could be a different story. The storm is still spinning off the west coast in the Pacific Ocean. Sampling of this storm has been limited, so over the next 24-48 hours, there will likely be some changes to the forecast. Stay tuned for those updates as the new data comes in.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alerts
Another spring storm set to impact the area late Friday into Saturday
NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s,...
NDN Collective calls for boycott against other Uhre businesses
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Ethics board takes up complaints against Noem
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Early morning car burglaries
Peace, Homelessness in Rapid City
“Death. That’s the reality.” Helping the homeless is a community effort

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms Friday, then blizzard conditions Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Warmer Today; Maybe some Storms Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Today; Warmer Thursday; Maybe a Thundershower Friday