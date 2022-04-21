“A Place for Harvest”, finds spot in Rapid City Public Library

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Library hosted a reading time today for the book “A Place for Harvest.”

The book tells the story of Kenny Higashi, a Japanese American living in Spearfish during World War II. Mister Higashi grew up on a farm in Spearfish and was sent to be a part of the war. Lauren R. Harris, author of the book, sat down with Mr. Higashi and family to hear his stories as a young boy and his time in the war. Writing the story was important for Harris, she was aware of the sensitive subject and wrote the story with respect and thoughtfulness, making it understandable for young readers.

“No one was aware of his story and just how much he contributed to our country and his community he seemed just like an ordinary person doing extraordinary things,” said Harris.

After writing the story, the book needed pictures to add to the pages. So along came Felicia Hoshino, Illustrator of the book from San Francisco, California. Since she did not see Spearfish in person, her reference was pictures the Higashi family shared with her. Drawing historical books, accuracy was important for her and by looking at the photographs she was able to draw commonalities, between her family’s history as a Japanese American and the Higashi’s.

“Kind of learn what it was like for them, of course the Spearfish community, embraced the Higashi’s and that’s what this book is about. Unfortunately, in the West Coast, we know that it was a very different climate,” said Higashi.

The pair will be travelling to Pierre to share the book and visit the area for the rest of the week.

