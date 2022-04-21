Advertisement

Car burglars strike again

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the early morning of April 21, police were called to a residence on the 300 block of East Centennial Street for a report of vehicle burglary.

The victim of the burglary provided the police with video footage showing male suspects entering cars at the house. After many more burglary reports, police found the suspects, one was hiding in a bush, while a juvenile was in a nearby shed. As the weather gets warmer, Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in burglaries.

Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department Spokesperson says, “No matter what time of the year it’s always important to remind folks to secure their vehicles, make sure they’re locked when they’re left being unattended, take valuables inside. Don’t leave valuables or firearms in an unattended vehicle.

The police are encouraging neighbors in a large area between the 4300 block of Parkview Drive and the area of Third Street and Franklin Street to check security cameras for suspicious activity.

