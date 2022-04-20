Advertisement

Rapid City Rush Head Coach Scott Burt Talks about the Fight for the Kelly Cup

Rush players prepare or their first playoff game in seven years
By Natalie Cruz
Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in seven years, the Rapid City Rush is in the ECHL playoffs. Head Coach Scott Burt says " Fighting for a playoff spot has been the goal the whole season”.

Round one, game one of the playoffs begins this Friday, April 22nd at the Monument Arena.

For tickets: https://www.themonument.live/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alerts
Another spring storm set to impact the area late Friday into Saturday
NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s,...
NDN Collective calls for boycott against other Uhre businesses
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Ethics board takes up complaints against Noem
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Early morning car burglaries
Peace, Homelessness in Rapid City
“Death. That’s the reality.” Helping the homeless is a community effort

Latest News

Dahl Arts Center displays artwork created by Black Hills State University seniors.
BHSU students display more than 100 pieces of art at the Dahl Arts Center
Photo taken in Rapid City shows illegal dumping at one of the disposal sites.
Rapid City remote disposal site is soon to disappear
Rapid Acceleration headed to the big leagues of robotics competitions
Rapid Acceleration headed to the big leagues of robotics competitions
Solid Waste Division celebrates spring with Cleanup Week
Solid Waste Division celebrates spring with Cleanup Week