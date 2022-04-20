Rapid City Rush Head Coach Scott Burt Talks about the Fight for the Kelly Cup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in seven years, the Rapid City Rush is in the ECHL playoffs. Head Coach Scott Burt says " Fighting for a playoff spot has been the goal the whole season”.

Round one, game one of the playoffs begins this Friday, April 22nd at the Monument Arena.

For tickets: https://www.themonument.live/

