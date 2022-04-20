Advertisement

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(Barbara Perenic | Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel had pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts and his attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

The jury returned its not guilty verdict Wednesday.

