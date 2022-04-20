Advertisement

Human activity could lead to ‘insect apocalypse,’ study says

Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."
Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."(Tom Murphy VII / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some areas of the world could be heading toward an “insect apocalypse.”

Researchers at the University College London released a new study looking at 20 years of data from more than 6,000 locations.

They also studied nearly 18,000 insect species including butterflies, grasshoppers, dragonflies and bees.

Researchers found that extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing some insect ecosystems toward collapse.

Some areas around the world have already seen a nearly 50% drop in insect populations, with the number of species cut by 27%.

The study’s lead author Charlotte Outhwaite says losing insect populations would threaten global food production due to the important role they play in local ecosystems.

Scientists also say they don’t know when the point of no return is but the findings could be the tip of the iceberg due to limited data in some regions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alerts
Another spring storm set to impact the area late Friday into Saturday
NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s,...
NDN Collective calls for boycott against other Uhre businesses
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Ethics board takes up complaints against Noem
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Early morning car burglaries
Peace, Homelessness in Rapid City
“Death. That’s the reality.” Helping the homeless is a community effort

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
A teen watches as the body of his friend is exhumed in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: Teens face reality of war in Ukraine
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward tackles North Central Texas College hitter Josh...
VIDEO: Junior college pitcher tackles batter; multiple players suspended
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward tackles North Central Texas College hitter Josh...
College pitcher tackles hitter after home run
Rapid City forecast
kota kevn forecast